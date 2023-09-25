Indonesia has offered its third tranche of exploration acreage this year, hoping to tempt players with three new exploration blocks – all of which are being offered via the regular tender process.

Up for grabs are the Akimeugah I and II blocks — both onshore South Papua and in the Papuan mountains — and the Bobara tract, located offshore West Papua.

Director of upstream oil and gas business development at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Noor Arifin Muhammad, said the government remains committed to supporting exploration and production activities by making improvements in oil and gas business management to attract upstream oil and gas investors in Indonesia.

"Among them, the government offers an increase in split sharing, where the after-tax split for contractors reaches 50% for CAs (contract areas) that have very high risk, and contractors have flexibility in choosing cost recovery or production sharing gross split contract schemes," Noor said at the International Convention on Indonesian Upstream Oil and Gas.

The minimum commitment workscope for the initial three-year exploration term on the 10,791-square kilometre Akimeugah 1 block comprises geological and geophysical (G&G) studies alongside the acquisition and processing of 2D or 3D seismic or the drilling of one exploration well.

For Akimeugah II, prospective bidders will have to commit to at least acquiring and processing 2D or 3D seismic or drilling a wildcat on the 12,988-square kilometre block, in addition to performing G&G studies.

Meanwhile, Bobara’s minimum exploration commitment for the initial 36 months involves the acquisition and processing of 750 square kilometres of high-resolution 3D seismic plus G&G studies. The offshore Bobara block spans 8444 square kilometres.

Bid documents for Akimeugah I and II can be accessed until 17 January 2024 and the deadline to apply is two days later, while for the Bobara working area the timeline is somewhat shorter. Bid documents for the offshore block are available until 20 November and bid submissions close on 22 November.

"We want to convey that Indonesia still has abundant oil and gas resource potential to meet national energy needs. Investment in the oil and gas business is still very attractive. Therefore, we invite all of you to come and invest in Indonesia," added Noor.