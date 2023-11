The bountiful exploration potential of the Troll/Fram area offshore Norway will see an Equinor-led joint venture soon spud the first of two new exploration wells.

The Troll/Fram area has in the last few years delivered a significant number of exploration discoveries for Equinor and its various joint venture partners.

Equinor said in August this year it has made nine successful discoveries in the area in 12 attempts since 2019.