A joint venture comprising Aker BP and ConocoPhillips has made a shallow-water oil discovery near the producing Alvheim field in the Norwegian North Sea.

Well 25/4-15, also known as the Ve prospect, hit a 31.5-metre oil column in the Heimdal formation, 29 metres of which was a sandstone reservoir with good reservoir quality, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD).

A 1.5-metre zone of residual oil was also found in a deeper Heimdal sand with good reservoir quality.