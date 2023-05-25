Aker BP has discovered a much larger oil resource than expected with an exploration well in the Yggdrasil (Noaka) area in the Norwegian North Sea.

Preliminary estimates of the Ost Frigg Beta/Epsilon exploration well indicate a gross recoverable volume of between 40 millioon and 90 million barrels of oil equivalent, surpassing the pre-drill guidance of 18 million to 45 million boe, Aker BP said on Thursday.

“We are extremely pleased with the results of this well,” said Per Oyvind Seljebotn, senior vice president for exploration and reservoir development in Aker BP.