A public corporation of the US state of Alaska will contest a recent decision of the country’s Interior Department to cancel remaining oil and gas leases in a federal wildlife refuge.

The move reflects an ongoing battle between fossil fuel advocates and anti-oil and gas groups in the oil and gas rich state.

Yesterday, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland authorised the cancellation of seven oil and gas leases issued by the previous administration of president Donald Trump.

The leases had been suspended since June 2021 pending a supplemental environmental impact review.

The Interior Department described the annulment as a “bold action to protect the Arctic region build on President (Joe) Biden’s historic conservation and climate agenda which already includes protecting more than 21 million acres of public lands and waters across the nation, and securing the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest investment in climate action in history”.

Haaland said “with climate change warming the Arctic more than twice as fast as the rest of the planet, we must do everything within our control to meet the highest standards of care to protect this fragile ecosystem.”

Article continues below the advert

However, the state-owned Alaska Industrial Development & Export Authority (AIDEA), whose seven exploration licenses are affected by the annulment, sees things differently and will go to court to overturn the decision.

AIDEA stressed that in 2020 it was legally awarded land leases in the 1002 area of Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), an area designated by the US Congress for “responsible" oil production.

“This latest action by the Interior Department shows arbitrary disregard for Federal law, based on [Biden’s election] campaign trail rhetoric. Campaign promises are not enough to justify this agency action. Under the law, Interior must present real facts and reasons that support this reversal in position”, AIDEA said.

That leaves it with only one choice, it argued.

“We have to go to court to protect our rights in the ANWR leases. This time, we will ask the court to allow us to conduct discovery that could include taking the deposition of Biden’s messenger, Secretary Haaland and possibly other administration officials involved, so the real motives [of the cancellation] are made public”.

AIDEA said it will “aggressively defend its lease rights and oppose this unlawful action."

The seven leases held by AIDEA cover 365,000 acres in the Coastal Plain play.

The Secretary of the Interior claimed it has the authority to cancel or suspend oil and gas leases issued in violation of a statute or regulation.

The draft supplemental environmental impact statement released yesterday by the Bureau of Land Management and the US Fish & Wildlife Service implied that the award of ANWR leases to AIDEA in January 2021 was "seriously flawed," said the Interior Department.

The lease sale, it added, was also based on "fundamental legal deficiencies", such as insufficient analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act, including failures to adequately analyse alternatives, properly quantify downstream greenhouse gas emissions, and properly interpret the Tax Act.