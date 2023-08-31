The US Alaska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plans to offer 5.7 million acres for oil and gas development throughout the state’s peninsula in a lease sale scheduled to take place later this year.

The sale area covers about 3.9 million onshore and 1.8 million offshore acres from the head of Bristol Bay running along the north and west side of the Alaska Peninsula.

The Alaska state government has announced that online bidding will start on 20 November, with results set to be released on 13 December.

The area on offer is divided into 1004 active lease sale tracts that contain from 30 to as much as 5770 acres in state ownership.

According to the bidding rules, Cook Inlet leases will be offered with net profit share bidding, fixed cash bonus and zero royalty rates.

Meanwhile, areas in the Beaufort Sea, North Slope, North Slope Foothills and Alaska Peninsula will be offered with cash bonus bidding and fixed royalty.

“Although multiple wells in the area have had at least modest shows of oil and/or gas, to date there have been no commercial oil or gas discoveries or sustained production from the sale area,” said the Alaska DNR.

“While oil and gas prone source rocks are clearly present and functioning in areas containing flowing oil and gas seeps, their subsurface distribution and maturity are unknown in other areas.”

Work by Alaska DNR geologists have demonstrated that the sale area likely contains all the essential elements of petroleum systems, including effective hydrocarbons sources, reservoirs and traps.

Last December, local player Hilcorp Alaska submitted the only six bids received in a special lease sale in Cook Inlet.

In that particular lease sale, the Alaska DNR offered 721 tracts spread over 2.8 million acres.