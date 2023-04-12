Algeria’s state oil company Sonatrach made six hydrocarbon discoveries in the first three months of this year.

Investments in the North African nation’s upstream sector have surged since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Europe — Italy, in particular — looks to other countries for replacement hydrocarbons.

Sonatrach said discoveries were made in the Amguid Messaoud, Berkine, Illizi and Oued Mya basins.

In the Amguid Messaoud basin, the BRM-1 probe flowed 5699 barrels per day of oil and 6.02 million cubic feet per day of gas, while BMD-1 tested 4856 bpd of oil and 9.04 MMcfd of gas.

“These results confirm the significant oil and gas potential of the Touggourt region, located east of the Hassi Messaoud field,” Sonatrach said.

Hassi Messaoud is the country’s largest oilfield and has been producing since 1960.

Two discoveries in the Berkine basin also hit oil and gas, with the HAM-1bis probe flowing 4.56 MMcfd of gas and 239 bpd of condensate from one reservoir and 4.86 MMcvfd of gas and 1905 bpd of oil from a second reservoir.

The SAISW-1 probe tested at rates of 3117 bpd of oil and 7.75 MMcfd of gas.

Meanwhile, in the Ohanet region of the Illizi basin, the KARS-3 exploration well flowed 11.9 MMcfd of gas and 1504 bpd of condensate.

In addition, the LGL-2 probe in the Oued Mya basin, southeast of the Hassi R’mel field, produced 453 bpd of oil and 5.94 MMcfd of gas during tests.

Sonatrach said these results illustrate the “demonstrate the attractiveness” of Algeria’s exploration and production sector.