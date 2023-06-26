Norway's largest exploration well for 2023 is under way with an Aker BP-led joint venture targeting a significant liquids resource at the Rondeslottet prospect, while the country's second and third largest prospects are next in the queue for this year.

The Rondeslottet prospect started drilling on 12 June 2023 but had to be re-spudded on 19 June, according to data on the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's website.

It is understood to be a 50-day well, and according to joint venture partner Vaar Energi has pre-drill unrisked potential of 348 million barrels of oil equivalent net to Vaar.