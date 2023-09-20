Australian operator Santos is farming down half of its Alaska, US, exploration leases as it elects to focus on the Pikka development in the state.

Santos on Tuesday confirmed it will farm-down half of its working interest in 148 exploration leases that combined cover more than 270,000 acres on the Alaska North Slope to APA Corporation and Armstrong Oil & Gas subsidiary Lagniappe.

The leases are located on the eastern North Slope with multiple prospects in the late Cretaceous Brookian and Schrader Bluff formations. Under the terms of the farm-down agreement, initial activities during the exploration phase will be undertaken without any cost to Santos.

The Australian company acquired this exploration acreage two years ago when it merged with compatriot Oil Search.

Santos managing director Kevin Gallagher said he was delighted that the company has been able to optimise its working interest in its Alaskan acreage in line with the strategy to focus on development of the Pikka project.

“I am pleased we’ve reached this agreement to farm down our exploration assets in Alaska. This transaction demonstrates the continued level of interest in exploration and development projects in the region, a tier one jurisdiction with supportive stakeholders and prospective undeveloped acreage,” Gallagher said.

“We look forward to working with our partners on the North Slope and continuing to build strong relationships together as we continue to develop and optimise our Alaskan business.”

Santos in August 2022 took the final investment decision for its Pikka oilfield development in Alaska. The US$2.6 billion Pikka Phase 1 project is expected to produce 80,000 barrels per day of oil with start-up anticipated in 2026.

The farm-down is subject to customary government approvals. Following execution of the deal — the financial and other details of which were not disclosed — Santos’ working interest in the Alaskan exploration leases will be 25%.