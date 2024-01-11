More exploration wells are expected to be drilled offshore Norway in 2024 than in previous years including upwards of 10 wells in the frontier Barents Sea, according to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

The directorate, previously known as the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, said on Thursday that between 40 and 50 exploration wells are planned this year.

The directorate’s director general Torgeir Stordal reiterated that his agency wants to see more exploration drilling in new areas, in addition to the near-field exploration which dominates in Norway.