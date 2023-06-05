UK independent Baron Oil has secured a six-month extension to its Chuditch production sharing contract offshore Timor-Leste where the AIM-listed operator is hoping to bring on board at least one farm-in partner ahead of a potential appraisal well.

The best case recoverable resource estimate for the unappraised Chuditch-1 discovery is 1.35 trillion cubic feet of gas — which could support a standalone liquefied natural gas development — while the best gas aggregate gas-in-place estimate for the block is 5.5