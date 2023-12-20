Nigerian independent Famfa Oil, the upstream vehicle of billionaire businesswoman Folorunso Alakija, has been awarded a swathe of prospective exploration acreage offshore Sierra Leone.

The West African government has been drumming up interest in the nation’s offshore acreage since May last year as part of a fifth licensing round.

Supported by UK-based Africa Energy Partners, the round closed in late September and after a period of negotiations, the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone (PDSL) has decided to award six blocks to Famfa under a single petroleum licensing agreement.