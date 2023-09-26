The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has postponed by more than a month the date to host a new offshore oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico.

The US government had originally scheduled Lease Sale 261 for 27 September, but as a result of a court injunction filed in the state of Louisiana, BOEM said it plans to hold the round no later than 8 November.

“BOEM will include lease blocks that were previously excluded due to concerns regarding potential impacts to the Rice’s whale distribution in the Gulf of Mexico,” BOEM said in a statement.

“BOEM will also remove portions of a related stipulation meant to address potential impacts to Rice’s whale from the lease terms for the leases that may be issued as a result of Lease Sale 261.”

BOEM said the decision to push back Lease Sale 261 complies with the appeal court ruling, and that a revised final notice of sale will be issued in the coming days.

The last bid round in the US Gulf was Lease Sale 259 in March, when the BOEM received $263.8 million in winning bids for 313 tracts covering about 1.6 million acres.