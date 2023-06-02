Azule Energy, the joint venture between Eni and BP, is drilling ahead on an exploration well offshore Angola.

The drilling of a deep-water exploration probe is something of a rarity in Angola at present, with much of the attention of TotalEnergies, Chevron and ExxonMobil focused on infill and development drilling operations to keep oil production ticking over.

Azule and the three supermajors currently have seven drilling units working in Angolan waters, according to mapping data from marine intelligence provider VesselsValue.