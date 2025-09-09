Exploration

BP eyes five-well exploration campaign offshore Egypt

Resources identified by drilling programme in the West Nile Delta area will be developed for local market

BP signs provisional deal to drill offshore Egypt. Pictured, back row (from left): Nader Zaki, president of BP Middle East & North Africa; William Lin, BP executive vice president of gas; Egypt Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi; BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss; and Ashraf Swelam, Egypt's ambassador to the UK. Front row: Samir Raslan, Egypt's Under-secretary for Exploration & Agreements in Ministry of Petroleum (left) and Wail Shaheen, president of BP Egypt.
Africa CorrespondentLondon
Published 9 September 2025, 10:19Updated 9 September 2025, 10:19
BPEgyptWest Nile DeltaAfricaNorth Africa