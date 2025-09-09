BP eyes five-well exploration campaign offshore Egypt

ExplorationBP eyes five-well exploration campaign offshore EgyptResources identified by drilling programme in the West Nile Delta area will be developed for local marketBP signs provisional deal to drill offshore Egypt. Pictured, back row (from left): Nader Zaki, president of BP Middle East & North Africa; William Lin, BP executive vice president of gas; Egypt Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi; BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss; and Ashraf Swelam, Egypt's ambassador to the UK. Front row: Samir Raslan, Egypt's Under-secretary for Exploration & Agreements in Ministry of Petroleum (left) and Wail Shaheen, president of BP Egypt.Photo: BPIain EsauAfrica CorrespondentLondon