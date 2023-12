UK supermajor BP bid alone in Brazil’s second cycle of the permanent offer initiative featuring pre-salt areas under production sharing contracts.

The Brazilian National Petroleum Agency (ANP) offered a total of five areas – Cruzeiro do Sul, Esmeralda, Jade, Tupinamba and Turmalina – in the auction but only one attracted interest.

BP went solo for the Tupinamba pre-salt area in the Santos basin by proposing a profit oil share for the federal government of 6.5%