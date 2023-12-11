The Brazilian National Petroleum Agency (ANP) has submitted for government analysis the inclusion of two new pre-salt areas to the list of blocks that can be potentially offered to investors at forthcoming oil and gas rounds in the country.

The decision takes place as Brazil is set to host on 13 December a pair of auctions where acreage will be offered at several basins both onshore and offshore.

The regulator intends to make the Rubi and Granada pre-salt areas in the Santos basin available for bidding.

According to the ANP, the two blocks cover an area of approximately 1200 square kilometres and are estimated to hold mean risked resources of 2.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

“The studies also point to the existence of effective support conditions for technically and financially viable projects in the region,” said the agency.

The geological and economic studies carried out by the ANP on Rubi and Granada will now be forwarded to the country’s Mines & Energy Ministry for consultation and potential inclusion in future rounds.

The agency will offer five tracts – Cruzeiro do Sul, Esmeralda, Jade, Tupinamba and Turmalina – to investors this week in the second auction of the permanent offer initiative featuring pre-salt areas under production sharing contracts.

There are six companies registered to participate in the round, but state-controlled player Petrobras is not one of them.

The list includes European groups BP, Shell and TotalEnergies, US supermajor Chevron, Malaysia’s Petronas and QatarEnergy.

In the first pre-salt round under the permanent offer mechanism a year ago, the ANP raised $172.5 million in signature bonuses with the awarding of the Agua Marinha, Bumerangue, North of Brava and Southwest of Sagitario areas.

Also on 13 December, the ANP will organise the fourth cycle of the permanent offer featuring blocks outside the pre-salt fairway and under the more market-friendly concession regime.

The round will include offshore blocks in the Pelotas, Potiguar and Santos basins, as well as onshore tracts in the Amazonas, Espirito Santo, Parana, Potiguar, Reconcavo, Sergipe-Alagoas and Tucano basins.