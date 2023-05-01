Brazilian environmental agency Ibama has conclude da report recommending that Petrobras be denied a drilling permit needed to spud an high-impact exploration well off the mouth of the Amazon River.

State-controlled Petrobras took over several big exploration blocks in the Foz de Amazonas basin in 2020 after TotalEnergies and BP gave up on their attempts to obtain drilling permits amid concerns about the impacts of any spill, however unlikely, in a region where powerful tides and currents could carry hydrocarbons into the waters of French Guyana.