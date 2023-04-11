Brazilian independent Prio has started a new exploration drive in the Frade field, as it searches for new pockets of oil within the Campos basin deep-water development.

Prio is presently conducting a second revitalisation campaign at Frade, which reached output of 50,000 barrels per day of oil last week after the N5P2 well was placed on stream and achieved better-than-expected flow rates.

The company is now undergoing a fresh infill programme with the drilling of the Maracana prospect in 978 metres of water, according to data from Brazilian market regulator ANP.