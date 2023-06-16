The Brazilian National Petroleum Agency (ANP) has submitted for government analysis the inclusion of five new pre-salt areas to the list of blocks that can be potentially offered to investors at forthcoming oil and gas licensing rounds in the country.

The decision is meant to give more robustness to Brazil rounds with the offering of acreage that could hold in place volumes of billions of barrels of oil, as they compete with bidding opportunities in Guyana and Suriname.

In a recent presentation to investors in China, ANP director general Rodolfo Saboia said the regulator intends to make the Citrino, Larimar, Onix and Jaspe areas in the Campos basin, as well as the Mogno area in the Santos basin, available for bidding.