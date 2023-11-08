UK independent explorer Trinity Exploration & Production said it plans to restart production tests soon at its Jacobin oil discovery onshore Trinidad & Tobago.

Earlier this summer, the operator successfully encountered hydrocarbons at the Jacobin-1 well in the prolific Palo Seco area, onshore Trinidad, drilling to a total depth of 10,021 feet — one of the deepest wells drilled in recent times within the Palo Seco area.

First drilling showed the well flowed “at an encouraging rate”, the company said previously. During that phase, the well was blocked by a sand plug accumulation.

Trinity has started operations to bring the well back into production, initially using a 3/64th-inch choke, and were gradually increased to an 8/64th choke.

The well is now “cleaning up”, said Trinity, showing a mix of oil, water and completion fluids, with no visible sand flowing to surface.

Once this is completed, Trinity said it will seek to restart the production test “imminently, in order to obtain a sustained flow rate for the well”.

“We continue to clean up the lowest of three zones in the Jacobin discovery in advance of further testing,” chief executive Jeremy Bridglalsingh said, adding further testing will then be carried out “on what we expect to be the more productive upper zones”.

“We are actively assessing the most constructive way to advance the near-term production potential of Jacobin.”