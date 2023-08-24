Canada’s Horizon Petroleum has applied to the Polish Climate & Environment Ministry for two oil and gas concession licence areas, the company said on Thursday.
The applications cover the Bielsko Biala and Cieszyn licence areas.
Bielska Biala Concession contains the Lachowice gas discovery and development area
