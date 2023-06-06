French seismic player CGG’s sensing and monitoring division Sercel has won a major contract for its GPR300 seabed nodal solution for a seismic survey offshore China being performed by state giant Sinopec.

Financial terms of the award were not disclosed.

More than 6000 nodes will be deployed this month in the Bohai Sea off the east coast of mainland China. The technology has already been deployed on seismic surveys in the Middle East.

Based on Sercel’s QuietSeis MEMS technology, the GPR300 delivers unprecedented broadband signal sensing capability and fidelity, and ultra-quiet performance to enable best-in-class subsurface imaging and outperforms conventional OBN (ocean bottom node) equipment, said CGG.

“We are very pleased… to support them [Sinopec] in successfully completing this new complex project,” said Sercel chief executive Emmanuelle Dubu.

“On the strength of our in-depth knowledge of the seismic industry and the greater opportunities we see node acquisition bringing in terms of enhanced data quality and insight for client decision-making, we believe GPR300’s design and configuration is the optimal solution for the ocean bottom node market.”