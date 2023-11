Chevron is preparing the ground to drill up to 10 exploration and appraisal wells in a highly promising block in Namibia’s exciting Orange basin, directly north of TotalEnergies’ multibillion-barrel Venus discovery.

The US supermajor farmed in to Block 2813AB last year, shortly after Tullow Oil exited and Venus was discovered, eventually acquiring all of the interest held by Australian junior Harmattan Energy and part of the stake held by local player Trago Energy.