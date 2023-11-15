In a significant move signalling the opening of its oil and gas exploration sector, China's Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) has initiated an auction, offering 13 onshore blocks in the challenging terrains of northwestern Xinjiang province.

The auction extends exploration and development rights to foreign and non-state-owned companies, effectively breaking the upstream monopoly previously held by China's top three oil and gas giants — PetroChina, Sinopec and CNOOC Ltd.