Namibia’s government has rubber-stamped a potential dozen well exploration campaign that Vancouver-based Reconnaissance Energy Africa aims to kick-start in the coming year or so.

ReconAfrica — whose stock trades in Toronto and Frankfurt — operates acreage in Namibia’s arid remote northeast region, with the closest major town being Rundu on the Cubango River.

The company has been taken to task by anti-fossil fuel campaigners who — if commercial resources are ever found — fear the environmental consequences of an oil development.

Up until now, ReconAfrica has drilled a trio of shallow stratigraphic wells designed to establish the petroleum potential of the frontier Kavango basin, but has yet to drill a true exploration well.

However, it has now received a critical environmental clearance certificate from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry & Tourism in Windhoek for up to 12 wells in its 25,000-square kilometre Petroleum Exploration Licence 73.

This certificate allows ReconAfrica to drill wells to unrestricted depths in the Kavango basin, in a three-year window that closes in July 2026.

Article continues below the advert

The primary objective of the upcoming drilling programme, said the operator, is to establish commercial accumulations of oil and or natural gas and natural gas liquids based on encouraging finds from the initial stratigraphic wells.

Management’s focus in the third and fourth quarters of 2023 is to develop and prioritise a prospect inventory in order to execute a multi-well drilling programme targeting the primary Damara fold belt and Karoo Rift basin plays.

ReconAfrica owns a drilling rig in Namibia.