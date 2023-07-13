ConocoPhillips has lined up a harsh-environment semi-submersible drilling rig owned by Transocean for a key exploration drilling campaign targeting significant gas potential in the Otway basin offshore south-east Australia.

ConocoPhillips issued a letter of award securing the Transocean Equinox rig for the programme in exploration permits Vic/P79 and T/49P , said block partner 3D Oil in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) on Wednesday.

ConocoPhillips Australia, a subsidiary of US supermajor ConocoPhillips, is the operator of the two exploration permits with an 80% stake, while 3D Oil has a 20% interest in both.

The LoA issued to Transocean involves drilling two firm exploration wells, with an additional 120 days of optional drilling, the company stated.

“Timing of exploratory drilling is dependent on rig availability. Currently, the rig is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2025,” 3D Oil noted.

Environmental approval

ConocoPhillips has “commenced preparation of an environment plan (EP) that will seek approval” for the exploration programme.

“The EP proposes seabed surveys and the drilling of up to six exploration wells in exploration permits VIC/P79 and T/49P, located in Commonwealth waters offshore of Victoria and King Island, Tasmania,” it stated.

The timing of the start of drilling is dependent on regulatory approvals from the National Offshore Petroleum Safety & Environmental Management Authority (Nopsema), the ASX-listed player added.

3D Oil stated that ConocoPhillips “continues to mature an exciting and highly prospective portfolio of drill targets that could be rapidly commercialised by the joint venture in the event of a discovery”.

“The drilling of two exploration wells with limited financial exposure to 3D Oil could be a transformational event for the company,” it said.

The environmental plan is currently planned to be submitted to Nopsema later this year, while the exploration drilling campaign is likely to conclude before 31 December 2028.