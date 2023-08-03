Conrad Asia Energy is exploring commercialisation options for the discovered gas resources on its recently acquired Offshore North West Aceh (Meulaboh) and Offshore South West Aceh (Singkil) production sharing contracts offshore Indonesia, which offer fast-track development potential.

The Southeast Asia-focused independent, which is planning next year for 3D seismic surveys on the acreage, said it has already been approached by undisclosed parties enquiring about the potential downstream utilisation of this gas.

Competent persons reports (CPRs) were recently completed on the shallow-water areas of these blocks, which estimated gross best estimate contingent resources of 214 billion cubic feet of gas in three of the four historic discoveries.

The CPRs evaluated the flow-tested gas discoveries in the PSCs to address the range of potential in-place and recoverable volumes, and to devise conceptual development schemes.

The near-shore 1970s pinnacle reef discoveries are Singkil-1, which flowed at 10.06 million cubic feet per day of gas, Meulaboh-1 that tested at 6.7 MMcfd, Meulaboh East-2 that flowed at 7.99 MMcfd and Keudepasi-1 that flowed at a maximum 5.34 MMcfd of gas.

Conrad noted that the Keudapasi discovery has very limited seismic data (two lines) and was not included in the current contingent resources estimate. Based on the CPR, Keudapasi has an estimated ultimate recovery of 30 Bcf of gas in probable reosurces.

The contingent resources are located in shallow waters of between 50 and 80 metres depth and at shallow reservoir depths of 900 to 1500 metres, in close proximity to the shoreline near several identified commercialisation opportunities.

These gas discoveries of almost pure methane were not developed earlier because of prevailing low gas prices and immature markets.

Exploration potential

The current operator during 2024 intends to acquire 500 square kilometres of modern 3D seismic data in each Aceh PSC, with the aim of delineating near field, low-risk drilling opportunities as well as evaluating other new prospective targets.

The blocks, which it was awarded in January, also have deep-water potential where several large structures with multi-trillion cubic feet of gas potential have been identified. These structures have gas chimneys and flat spots displayed on seismic data, indicating evidence of the presence of hydrocarbons, the company confirmed.

Conrad currently has a 100% operated interest in the Aceh PSCs, both of which come with 30-year terms, although the company earlier said it would look to bring onboard farm-in partners for these assets.

The company noted that the shallow-water areas of ONWA and OSWA have had a historically high exploration success rate of more 30% in both PSCs. However, in the wells that targeted the main prospective horizon — the upper Miocene carbonate reefs — the success rate has been over 66% based on 1970s seismic data.

Despite the numerous discoveries, the Aceh PSCs are classified as “frontier areas” by the Indonesian authorities and have been granted attractive fiscal terms. In-house technical studies describing the geological evolution and prospectivity of the unexplored shallow and deep-water areas of the PSCs are ongoing, with first results expected soon.

Conrad is also preparing for an environmental baseline assessment for each blocks in anticipation of next year’s seismic surveying. Meanwhile, the company is continuing its efforts to establish a representative office in the provincial capital Banda Aceh as required by the local government and has initiated a stakeholder assessment of the PSC areas.

“We are extremely pleased to have commenced our activities in the two PSCs recently acquired in Aceh. These blocks contain discoveries that have increased our resource base by 75%,” said Conrad chief executive, Miltos Xynogalas.

“In coordination with the local authorities and through engagement of the local communities, we conducted fieldwork for the environmental baseline assessment.

“In the meantime, the results of the CPRs on the discovered resources and the internal studies on the exploration have confirmed the value and considerable upside of the Aceh PSCs to the company,” said Xynogalas.

Combined with its Mako gas field in Indonesia’s West Natuna Sea, for which the final investment decision is targeted this year, the two Aceh PSCs give the company a total best estimate contingent resource of 578 Bcf of gas.

Of this total, 376 Bcf is the net commercial resource attributable to Conrad after the host government’s fiscal take, that is 75% higher than the net attributable resources reported as at the end of 2022.

Time to walk away

Meanwhile, Conrad has elected to relinquish its Offshore Mangkalihat PSC in the Tarakan basin, also offshore Indonesia.

The ASX-listed Asia-focused upstream company confirmed it has been unable to define a sufficiently economically robust or de-risked prospect on the Offshore Mangkalihat block that would underpin the drilling of a commitment well.

As such, Conrad expects this quarter to start the formal process to relinquish the PSC with no further work obligation. The operator noted the relinquishment process typically takes six to 12 months to conclude.

The company in January had revealed it was in danger of losing this PSC, the extension to the exploration phase for which subsequently expired on 4 July.

Despite identifying several prospects and leads on the Offshore Mangkalihat block, Conrad — after discussions with Indonesia’s upstream regulator SKK Migas — ultimately decided to walk away without drilling the commitment exploration well that would have been required.