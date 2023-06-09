Time is running out for Spain’s Repsol and partner Petronas of Malaysia to decide whether they want to continue exploring at the Andaman III block offshore Aceh, Indonesia, where their high-impact and potentially play-opening Rencong commitment wildcat last year failed to excite.

The duo last July spudded the keenly anticipated — and Covid-19 delayed — Rencong-1X exploration well. While the well was drilled as tight hole, by October it had become apparent from Indonesian government officials’ comments that the probe, which had been targeting a potential giant gas structure, was disappointing.