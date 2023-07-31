Australian independent Melbana Energy has encountered “unexpected” traits in its Alameda-2 appraisal well being drilled onshore Cuba, with oil flowing to the surface without external assistance, a report by Evolution Capital has revealed.

“This translates to self-moving hydrocarbons on that level,” the report shared by the Australian private equity player on Melbana’s website claimed on Monday.

Melbana is performing a two-well campaign on Cuba’s Block 9 — which it operates with a 30% stake — with Alameda-2 representing the first appraisal target.

The report noted that an “unexpected productive interval of Amistad has been assessed at 64 metres TVD [true vertical depth]”, which needs to be “reconsidered/analysed by Melbana as it now has a much greater chance to be developed in the future”.

Evolution Capital also updated its valuation target for the Block 9 production sharing contract — increasing the prospective resource of the Amistad interval from 88 million barrels to 103 million barrels.

Encouraging prospects

Melbana earlier this month revealed earlier that Alameda-2 was proceeding, with good oil shows and elevated gas readings encountered within the reservoir.

Article continues below the advert

Melbana executive chairman Andrew Purcell noted the company is ahead of schedule and encouraged by what it is seeing.

Alameda-2 had reached a measured depth of 1597 metres, at which point it was decided to call total depth for the current hole size, the operator said.

The appraisal well is targeted for a total measured depth of 1960 metres.

Additional wells

Meanwhile, Melbana is pursuing permits for three additional well pad locations to provide different step-out options for further drilling.

Melbana is being fully funded for its share of the appraisal costs by Angola’s state-owned Sonangol, which is farming in for a majority 70% stake.