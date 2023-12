A new appraisal well aiming to confirm a significant recoverable oil resource is under way at Cuba's promising Alameda field, while development plans are also maturing.

The Alameda-3 appraisal well began drilling on 15 December in Block 9 which is owned by Melbana Energy and Sonangol.

The main objective of Alameda-3 is to test the two deeper and geologically independent Alameda and Marti reservoirs, which were discovered in the two previous wells.