The US government plans to conduct a new offshore oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico next month, following a successful auction in federal waters that took place in March.

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will host on 27 September the Lease Sale 261, which will offer 12,395 blocks on approximately 67 million acres in the Western, Central and Eastern Planning Areas in the outer continental shelf.

The lease sale terms include stipulations to mitigate potential adverse effects on protected species and to avoid potential conflicts with other maritime uses.

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) president Erik Milito issued a statement warning about the “unnecessary gap” between the lease sales, adding the strategy is “eroding long-term confidence and certainty in the Gulf of Mexico”.

“This poses a threat to the energy, economic and environmental benefits the Gulf has provided for the nation for decades,” he said.

The last bid round in the US Gulf was Lease Sale 259 in March, when the BOEM received $263.8 million in winning bids for 313 tracts covering about 1.6 million acres.

A total of 32 companies participated in the auction with the top bidders by highest amount were Chevron, BP, Shell, Equinor, Occidental, Hess and ExxonMobil.