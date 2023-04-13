Denmark’s government has received an application from a Norwegian company for an offshore gas exploration permit in the Danish North Sea, which has triggered a “mini” licensing round for the same permit.

The Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy & Utilities said it had received an unsolicited exploration application in an unlicensed offshore area from the Norwegian company BlueNord.

Better known as Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco), BlueNord is already a major shareholder in the TotalEnergies-led joint venture that owns Denmark's largest gas field Tyra, along with the producing Dan, Halfdan and Gorm fields.