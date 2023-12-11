Pakistan’s Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC) has come up trumps with its Dars West 2 well located in Sindh province onshore Pakistan.

The nation’s leading state-owned upstream player confirmed the discovery well tested at 8.51 million cubic feet per day of gas and 360 barrels per day of condensate through a 32/64-inch choke with a wellhead flowing pressure of 1947 pounds per square inch (psi). The well in Tando Allahyar district was drilled to a total depth of 2081 metres and tested the Lower Guru C-Sand formation.

OGDC noted that the gas condensate discovery, which was the result of its “aggressive” exploration strategy would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the company, its joint venture partner and the country.

OGDC operates the Dars West development and production lease with a 77.5% interest and its sole partner is Government Holdings (Private) on 22.5%.

Last month, the Pakistani player completed its Khewari field development project, also in Sindh province, which has potential production of 10 MMcfd of gas.