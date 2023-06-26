Australia-listed junior Invictus Energy has awarded key contracts to SLB, Baker Hughes and NOV as it gears up to spud its Mukuyu-2 appraisal well in Zimbabwe within the coming few months.

Last year, the original Mukuyu-1 probe and a sidetrack well found promising signs of oil and gas, but challenging downhole conditions and equipment failures prevented a full suite of data from being acquired.

Invictus has awarded SLB an open-hole wireline logging contract, while Baker Hughes in combination with NOV have been awarded the directional drilling and logging while drilling contracts.