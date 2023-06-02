Russia’s Lukoil and Kazakh partner KazMunayGaz have been dealt a major setback on a promising exploration block in Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea waters after a highly anticipated well came up dry.

Russia’s largest privately held oil producer entered the Zhenis block in 2018 with hopes of making a commercial discovery on acreage that lies close to two prospective blocks in Russia’s sector of the Caspian Sea.

The V-1 well on the Zhenis block had a target depth of 3300 metres in a large geological structure where potential for hydrocarbon accumulations in Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous-era layers had been identified.