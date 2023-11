A Dubai-based independent is set to drill a high profile frontier wildcat next year on a 470 million barrel prospect offshore Guinea-Bissau after fixing a rig from Diamond Offshore.

Guinea-Bissau, sandwiched between Senegal to the north and Guinea-Conakry to the south, is a lesser known African exploration play, but did host a couple of intriguing probes drilled about 20 years ago, one of which hit oil at the Sinapa prospect.