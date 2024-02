AIM-listed Union Jack Oil has farmed out a 45% stake in an upcoming onshore US drilling programme to Reach Oil & Gas, granting it a 45% working interest in a forthcoming drilling project scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

Reach will act as operator for the Andrews-1 well at the West Bowlegs prospect in Oklahoma’s Seminole County, and has pegged the geological chance of success at an optimistic 75%.