Privately-owned Petrodel Resources is finally set to move into seismic interpretation mode on promising exploration acreage offshore Tanzania, eight years after its E&P plans were thrown into disarray after former partner Afren entered liquidation.

This is a positive move for Tanzania’s prospective northern waters, but also reflects the slow pace of upstream activities in Tanzania given that Petrodel first secured access to the Tanga licence no less than 17 years ago.

However, despite this slow going, the current administration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan is still trying to create the conditions to accelerate E&P activities after years of little happening with her predecessor John Magufuli.

After lengthy negotiations, Tanzania’s Ministry of Energy has approved the assignment of 74% interest in the Tanga block from Afren Tanzania to Octant Energy Tanzania, leaving Petrodel with a 26% interest.

Octant is a Canadian junior headed by Rick Schmitt, according to LinkedIn, and who previously held executive roles at Afren, Africa Oil, Black Marlin Energy and Occidental, among others.

The companies can now move into the final three-year period of the licence and aim to reprocess 3D seismic data that was acquired over Tanga as far back as 2013.

Tanga lies in a deep basin with a very thick sedimentary section that has the potential to host several source rock intervals and reservoir-seal pairings, Petrodel said.

Potential petroleum plays recognised to date are Lower Cretaceous sands deposited in deltaic to shallow marine environments, Upper Cretaceous submarine fans, Eocene shelf sands and Miocene fluvial and deltaic sands, the company added.

Both structural and stratigraphic traps have been identified by previous mapping campaigns.

Oil seeps and oil shows encountered in previous wells drilled on nearby Pemba Island would suggest Tanga could be oil-prone, Petrodel said, stressing that previous interpretation indicated the “likely presence” of several prospects each with potential resources of greater than 100 million barrels of oil.

Petrodel was awarded the Tanga licence in 2006, along with the nearby Kimbiji and Latham licences.

Michael J Prest, the company’s chief executive, described the latest move as “a most positive and significant development and we look forward to working with our partner Octant in realising Tanga’s significant potential”.