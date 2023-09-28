South Africa’s government is getting on the front foot in its ongoing battle to develop the energy-starved nation’s existing hydrocarbon resources and explore for new oil and gas, despite stern opposition from anti-fossil fuel campaigners.

Successful legal manoeuvres against marine seismic surveys in recent years have almost stopped offshore exploration and production activities at source, outflanking both government and industry, while the upstream sector continues its long wait for bespoke oil and gas laws to be passed.