Italian major Eni and Azerbaijani’s state oil company Socar have been awarded a dozen exploration blocks in the gas-rich Levantine basin offshore Israel, a country currently “at war” with Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

There has been heightened interest in Israel’s gas-rich waters since Russia invaded Ukraine, mainly triggered by Europe’s need to secure new sources of natural gas to replace Russian supplies, but also by improved political and economic ties between Israel and Arab nations.