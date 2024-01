Italian major Eni has just spudded a significant deepwater exploration probe offshore the Ivory Coast, in a block more than 100 kilometres west of its huge Baleine oil and gas field.

A further discovery in Ivorian waters would boost the profile of the country as a go-to exploration play, initially triggered by the Baleine discovery in 2021 and augmented by Murphy Oil securing nearby acreage last year and promising to develop the long-dormant Paon find.