Eni’s attempt to find oil with a high-profile wildcat well offshore Mozambique appears to have failed.

Two months ago, the Italian major began drilling its Raia-1 probe in the untouched Angoche basin as it hunted for the holy grail of East African explorers — a commercial oil discovery.

The probe was drilled in Area A5-A, just south of Mozambique’s gas-rich Rovuma basin, by Seadrill’s drillship West Capella.