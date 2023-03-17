Eni has made a significant discovery offshore Mexico that could house about 200 million barrels of oil and gas resources.

The shallow-water Yatzil-1 discovery is located in Block 7 in the Sureste basin and is the Italian player’s eighth successful probe drilled in the area.

According to preliminary estimates, Eni said the new find may contain about 200 million barrels of oil equivalent in place.

Yatzil-1 is located about 65 kilometres off the coast and some 25 to 30 kilometres away from other discoveries.