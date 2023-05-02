Eni is making plans to start a new exploration programme offshore Mexico, as the Italian major searches for hydrocarbons in the deep-water section of the Salina basin.

Eni is one of the most successful international oil companies operating in Mexico and already produces in the country in Area 1, home of the Amoca-Mizton-Tecoalli shallow-water field, via the Miamte floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

The company also had a string of good results in recent years in the Sureste basin, unlocking hundreds of millions of barrels in recoverable volumes with the Saasken-1EXP, Sayulita-1EXP and Yatzil-1EXP discoveries.