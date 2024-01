Eni will know within two months whether it has a mighty 10 trillion cubic foot gas discovery on its hands offshore Egypt.

The Italian major is still drilling ahead on its Orion-1X exploration probe, more than three months after starting operations, targeting a Cretaceous prospect.

Saipem’s drillship Santorini spudded Orion-1X in 730 metres of water on 10 October in Eni’s North East Hapy Offshore block.