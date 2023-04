Two new exploration wells and one appraisal well will start imminently in the Norwegian North Sea as operators Equinor, Aker BP and DNO chase additional oil and gas resources near existing production facilities.

Aker BP has been cleared today by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) to drill an appraisal well on the Ost Frigg Beta prospect in Block PL 873 near the producing Frigg offshore platform.