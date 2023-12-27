A powerful partnership comprising Equinor, BP and Eni has added two new offshore exploration blocks to its portfiolio in Angola, West Africa.

Blocks 46 and 47 are risk service agreements in which Azule Energy, a joint venture between BP and Eni, has a 40% operator interest, Equinor has 40% and state-owned Sonangol has the remaining 20%.

The blocks are located in the Lower Congo basin, and were confirmed last week in a signing ceremony hosted by the Angolan regulator ANPG, said Equinor's senior vice president, head of operations Africa, Nina Birgitte Koch.