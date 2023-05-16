Equinor is firming up plans to drill a second exploration target in next year’s two-well drilling campaign offshore eastern Canada, Upstream has been told.

The company's 2024 exploration campaign in the Flemish Pass basin offshore Newfoundland & Labrador aims to find additional resources to tie-back to a floating production, storage and offloading vessel that will lie at the heart of its upcoming US$9.4 billion Bay du Nord project.

The first prospect Equinor will drill is Sitka in Exploration Licence 1156, with the company hoping it will prove third-time lucky after two previous wells hit technical problems before hitting their objectives.