The Norwegian joint venture of Equinor and DNO has made an oil and gas discovery in the Troll area offshore Norway, making it operator Equinor’s eighth discovery in the area since 2019.

Both companies said the Heisenberg discovery hit hydrocarbons in Hordaland Group sandstones of Paleogene Age.

Preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources are in the range of between 24 million and 84 million barrels of oil equivalent, with slightly more oil than gas.

The joint venture partners said the discovery is considered "commercially interesting", with an appraisal well required next year to get a more precise estimate of the size of the discovery.